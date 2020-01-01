Houndstooth
by Tweed
Pure Sunfarms’ cut of Pink Kush from BC’s Vancouver Island is a coastal relative of the legendary OG Kush. This special strain is beloved across Canada for its strong aromas, colourful flowers, and high THC potential. Beneath a thick coating of trichomes, the dense and round buds feature forest green leaves, often with a purple hue, mixed with dark amber pistils. Pink Kush showcases gassy aromas of white pepper, orange, butterscotch, coffee, earth, and grapefruit, the result of a rich combination of terpenes that includes caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, bisabolol, and limonene.
