Wedding Breath holds a special place in the Qwest Reserve Collection. It is truly a unique breed, resulting from a cross between the famously delicious Wedding Cake and the trichome rich Mendo Breath.
The mouthfeel is rich and creamy and you'll taste a subtle spice. Discover this rare strain meticulously cultivated and expertly cured by Qwest.
All Qwest pre-rolls are made from only our finest flower which has been small-batch grown, hang dried and dry trimmed at the Qwest Estate in British Columbia. Unlike others, we use absolutely no shake or leaf trim.
Reviewing this one right away. It left a very pleasant creamy lemony aftertaste after smoking. Nice and unique in that regard. The high left me feeling calm and happy. next to perfect all around strain. I always smoke out of a pipe so i found these to be small and burn fast, but all things considered, 5 stars.
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.
The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades.
Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person.
We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time.
Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up.
Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs.
Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes.
Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out.
Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds.
Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.