DRGMT2 Pre-rolls

by Re-Up

About this product

DRGMT2 pre-rolls by Re-Up are made up of the high CBD, low THC strain, delivering a medley of earthy, minty, and citrus flavours. THC: 1-2% CBD: 4-8%

About this strain

Durga Mata II

Durga Mata II

Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.

About this brand

At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.