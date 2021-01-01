About this product

There’s a reason why surfer dudes describe things that are generally awesome as ‘tubular’. Case in point: this tall tube with a super unique detail featuring 10 solid square marias that make it look like it’s literally RADIATING awesomeness, but in a good way, not like the nuclear, skin melting way. Features: 10 solid square marias Straight tube Flat mouthpiece Signature diamond pull-out Clear polished joints For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 19mm GEAR Premium Quartz 14mm Male 45° Banger) Fits 115mm downstem