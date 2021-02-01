 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Sero'Q

Black Sero'Q

by RGB Cannabis

Write a review
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Sero'Q
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Sero'Q
RGB Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Sero'Q

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A rare and high THC strain celebrated for its profoundly relaxing properties and dainty crystals that decorate the plant from tip to stem. Toss out the curtains; this densely packed Indica will help close out the day and tuck you in tight with smells of lavender, blueberry, grape and diesel. With no one around to puff-puff-pass, RGB’s Black Sero’Q is an alternative product for seasoned cannabis users in packaging that is as premium as our full-flower product. These single-session joints come in biodegradable and reusable packaging, so folks never need to choose between convenience and the environment.

About this brand

RGB Cannabis Logo
It's the difference between pretty great … and amazing. The difference between bud you wanna smoke, and bud so big and beautiful, you feel a little guilty bustin' it up. Full spectrum always. Trichomes everywhere. Terps so bold, their taste and smell isn't even the best part. You'll know.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review