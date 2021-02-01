About this product

A rare and high THC strain celebrated for its profoundly relaxing properties and dainty crystals that decorate the plant from tip to stem. Toss out the curtains; this densely packed Indica will help close out the day and tuck you in tight with smells of lavender, blueberry, grape and diesel. With no one around to puff-puff-pass, RGB’s Black Sero’Q is an alternative product for seasoned cannabis users in packaging that is as premium as our full-flower product. These single-session joints come in biodegradable and reusable packaging, so folks never need to choose between convenience and the environment.