Sunday Special high potency THC Pre-Rolls are packed and rolled with our hand-groomed, greenhouse-grown bud in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF’s pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency, convenience and the perfect burn. This sativa-dominant strain has light green tones with long dense buds. Sunday Special has a balance of native terpene flavours including Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, and Caryophyllene. This musky aromatic strain notable hits of pine and earthiness. Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects. Sunday Special is available in a single 1 g pre-roll, and in a pack of four 0.5 g pre-rolls.

RIFF was made for creatives, by creatives. Born out of our love for a good joint effort, we elevate the everyday by bringing together people from different communities to champion a shared vision of creativity, culture and cannabis. Everything we do is considered and if it's not grown, crafted and made to the highest standards, it's not worth being on the shelf. We're at the forefront of this new movement: a time of self-expression, of freedom to choose, a new approach. We're guiding you to a higher level - fresher, highly curated, expertly made. For us it's about breaking free, together.