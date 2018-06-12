 Loading…

Mini Tank Matte Black

by Rokin

4.85
$28.95MSRP

About this product

The Rokin Mini Tank Oil Vaporizer is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. It is the best 510 vape battery on the market. At less than 2” high and 1” wide, it is the smallest vape on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! It has a removable front end so the Mini Tank vapes can fit most cartridges on the market. The spring loaded 510 thread connection will ensure a secure connection with any cartridge on the market, including Rokin’s EASY FILL oil cartridge. It has been recently updated to feature Power Wave Technology, which varies the voltage from 3.6V to 2.2V allowing a more smooth vaping experience. The Mini Tank also features a preheat function (3 clicks) that warms up your oils for use before your first use and a large 500 mAh lithium ion battery. The Mini Tank may be small, but it packs a big punch!

Mini Tank Portable Vaporizer by Rokin - Leafly Reviews

June 12, 2018

01:55

About this brand

Rokin Logo
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.

5 customer reviews

4.85

Sun Jun 17 2018
C........s
The miniature Rokin battery that's included with the Mini Tank kit is a must have for vape cart lovers. It's compact in size, has surprisingly long-lasting battery life, and works with all standard 510-threaded cannabis oil vape cartridges. The only thing that's missing is the ability to cycle between variable volts/temp presets. However, the Rokin Mini makes up for this with its 15-second preheating feature for thicker or cooler oils. As a reviewer, I've tested many oils and vape cartridges with this battery and it consistently performs well.
Fri Apr 27 2018
m........5
This battery is SMALLER than it looks trust me when you see it in person you are going to be like “ I hope I don’t lose this” but it’s fits all cartridges no problem and it hits GREAT I’m a cloud chaser and I get this is this only battery to satisfy my chase !
Thu Apr 12 2018
T........J
I looooooove the size about the mini and that's the best thing. Everyone loves how tiny and convenient it is. I lose it everywhere because of how small it is, can be hidden in the palm of the hand. The rokin also does a great job at protecting the cart itself. However, for me, it was burning too hot. Cartirdges lost taste it can burn.