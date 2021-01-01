About this product

The Rokin Rage Oil Vaporizer is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. It is the best 510 thread battery vape pen on the market. At less than 2" high and 1" wide, it is the smallest oil vape on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! It has a removable front end so the Rage vape can fit most cartridges. The spring loaded 510 thread connection will ensure a secure connection, including Rokin's EASY FILL oil cartridge. To operate this simple Vape Pen Battery with a 510 thread connection, all you need to do is turn it on and go. A sizeable 280 mAh lithium ion battery will get you through an entire cartridge on 1 charge. The kit also included a lanyard and a micro USB charger. The Rage is the perfect affordable vape for your vaping needs!