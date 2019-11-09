 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. 10 Ton Starter Pack

10 Ton Starter Pack

by RosinPressNY

RosinPressNY Concentrates Solventless 10 Ton Starter Pack

$750.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The 10Ton Starter Pack Includes: 1 - 10 Ton-Hydraulic Manual Press With Dual Digital Temperature Controls 1 - Aluminum Pre-Press Mold 50 - 160u Micron Folded Stitch Filter Bags No Compressor Required No Assembly Required Start Squishing Out Of the Box

About this brand

RosinPressNY Logo
RosinPressNY has years of experience distributing and supplying quality rosin presses. We are a trusted supplier of these machines in the industry. Rosin has become a wildly popular material over the years due to its solventless technique.

11 customer reviews

Sat Nov 09 2019
H........o
I got this set this year and it is amazing. Top of the line press with awesome features and the customer service they provide is outstanding. The press does more than any comparable presses at a far better value, it’s a no brainer ranking this set at five stars.
1 person found this helpful
Mon Jul 22 2019
q........5
I Just received my package less than a week ago and I've done a few runs! It's an amazing machine, very well built from the frame to the plates to the controllers! And you can't beat the price, the starter pack is definitely worth it for all the extra goodies! Check out my page on instagram @terposaurus_rex everything posted has been made using Rosinpressny equipment!
1 person found this helpful
Sat Jul 20 2019
4........r
This is a great press with awesome customer service! I've had mine for a year now and I use it just about everyday, it has never failed me and if it did it has a lifetime guarantee so I would be taken care of. I definitely recommend this press.
1 person found this helpful