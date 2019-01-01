About this product
Say aloha to this sneaky little tiki treat. Made from pure high-quality cannabinoid extract (with almost no cannabis taste), these Pineapple Sativa gummies are a perfectly delicious way to create an uplifting high without smells, messes, or worries. With these bad boys the luau is a state of mind.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
San Rafael '71
San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.