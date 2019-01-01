 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Pineapple Gummy

Pineapple Gummy

by San Rafael '71

Write a review
San Rafael '71 Edibles Candy Pineapple Gummy

About this product

Say aloha to this sneaky little tiki treat. Made from pure high-quality cannabinoid extract (with almost no cannabis taste), these Pineapple Sativa gummies are a perfectly delicious way to create an uplifting high without smells, messes, or worries. With these bad boys the luau is a state of mind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

San Rafael '71 Logo
San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.