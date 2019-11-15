My go to for bed time . Purchased off OCS at 20% THC and will be ordering again . Great for bed time and puts you to sleep consistently. Smells great and tastes great through the vape @190-200•C . Recommend to anyone looking for that sleep aid Strain.
Sheppard65
on October 10th, 2019
Personally, Pink Kush does nothing for me.
aujus
on September 9th, 2019
Consistent product with strangely interesting floral notes. Euphoric, not for the inexperienced. For the house bound & eventual bed bound. A+ for insomnia, A++ for late night snacking.
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.