Alien Technology Seeds
by Seed KingWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Alien Technology produces bright green and dense popcorn shaped buds with dark red pistils and are packed with so many crystals that the buds look fluffy like cotton candy. The fragrance of the dried flowers is a sweet and sour tropical diesel kick and the smoke tastes rather spicy and piney with some traces of green apple. Alien Technology is a seriously potent strain with a THC content of 14-19% and CBD of 1%. The strain is 100% full indica from landrace seed stock. The high is soft and tingly at first, then steadily builds to a long-lasting narcotic effect. While the high of many strains begin to taper off within the first hour, the buzz of Alien Tech goes strong and has been known to last for up to 6 hours. The intense long-lasting effects are sought after by medical users looking for maximum effect from minimal product and usage.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Alien Technology
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Very little is known about Alien Technology other than it is a landrace strain selected from a handful of seeds acquired by breeder OBSoul33t from a US soldier returning from Afghanistan. It is a pure indica that features light green buds, incredible trichome production, and a spicy, hashy flavor/aroma with fuel undertones. Reports indicate that the high is more stimulating than your typical indica, while lasting as long as 6 hours. Alien Technology has been used in breeding some of today’s most potent hybrids such as Alien Dawg and Alien Kush.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.