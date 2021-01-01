 Loading…

Indica

Alien Technology Seeds

by Seed King

Alien Technology Seeds

About this product

Alien Technology produces bright green and dense popcorn shaped buds with dark red pistils and are packed with so many crystals that the buds look fluffy like cotton candy. The fragrance of the dried flowers is a sweet and sour tropical diesel kick and the smoke tastes rather spicy and piney with some traces of green apple. Alien Technology is a seriously potent strain with a THC content of 14-19% and CBD of 1%. The strain is 100% full indica from landrace seed stock. The high is soft and tingly at first, then steadily builds to a long-lasting narcotic effect. While the high of many strains begin to taper off within the first hour, the buzz of Alien Tech goes strong and has been known to last for up to 6 hours. The intense long-lasting effects are sought after by medical users looking for maximum effect from minimal product and usage.

About this brand

Seed King
Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Alien Technology

Alien Technology
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Very little is known about Alien Technology other than it is a landrace strain selected from a handful of seeds acquired by breeder OBSoul33t from a US soldier returning from Afghanistan. It is a pure indica that features light green buds, incredible trichome production, and a spicy, hashy flavor/aroma with fuel undertones. Reports indicate that the high is more stimulating than your typical indica, while lasting as long as 6 hours. Alien Technology has been used in breeding some of today’s most potent hybrids such as Alien Dawg and Alien Kush.

