GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
by Sensible SeedsWrite a review
$30.19MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: The reputation of this Californian super strain has spread like wildfire and now has become in great demand by growers and consumers everywhere. Because of it’s delicious smooth clean pleasing aroma and how it helps you unwind after a long busy day, that’s what makes GSC a top strain for all occasions. No denying GSC carries a very strong blow and punch to the senses. This potent strain is especially for those of you who are hardcore tokers, as it’s one of the most potent strains available on the market. Spectacular looking colourful buds, displaying Purple Orange Pinks very beautiful robust and solid nuggets. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Autoflowering Flowering Time: 55 to 60 days Outdoor Harvest: Yield: Indoor: 450 to 450g/m² Height: THC: 28% CBD: 0.2% THC/CBD ratio: Genetics: OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush Aroma/Flavour: Cherry, Lemon, Mint, Sweet Fruit, Woody Effect: Cerebral High, Creative energy, Euphoria
About this brand
Sensible Seeds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.