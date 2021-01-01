DankStop | Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong w/ Gold Accents
by Sesh SenseiWrite a review
$120.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Overview Love having icy fresh smoke but don't want to deal with ice cubes? The Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents has a detachable tubing which goes straight in the freezer! When not being held together by the included keck clips, the Glycerin Coil can be stored in a cold place and retain its temperature while your smoke travels through it. The results between the coil and the diffused downstem is a full-flavored, icy smooth hit. The 18mm to 14mm removable downstem is 3" long, matches the color of your glycerin coil, and holds the included 14mm male deep bowl. Gold accents can be found on the bottom of the beaker base and on a glass milli located on the outside of the glycerin coil itself. If you like icy hits, it doesn't get much better than the Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents. SPECS Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches DankStop Bong Choice Of Color Gold Accents Glass Milli Keck Clips Included Clear Glass Colored Glass Condenser Coil 45° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint Flared Mouthpiece Removable Downstem Thick Glass Beaker
About this brand
Sesh Sensei
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.