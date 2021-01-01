 Loading…

DankStop | Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong w/ Gold Accents

by Sesh Sensei

$120.00MSRP

Overview Love having icy fresh smoke but don't want to deal with ice cubes? The Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents has a detachable tubing which goes straight in the freezer! When not being held together by the included keck clips, the Glycerin Coil can be stored in a cold place and retain its temperature while your smoke travels through it. The results between the coil and the diffused downstem is a full-flavored, icy smooth hit. The 18mm to 14mm removable downstem is 3" long, matches the color of your glycerin coil, and holds the included 14mm male deep bowl. Gold accents can be found on the bottom of the beaker base and on a glass milli located on the outside of the glycerin coil itself. If you like icy hits, it doesn't get much better than the Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents. SPECS Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches DankStop Bong Choice Of Color Gold Accents Glass Milli Keck Clips Included Clear Glass Colored Glass Condenser Coil 45° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint Flared Mouthpiece Removable Downstem Thick Glass Beaker

Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.

