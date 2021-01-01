Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc
About this product
This beautiful worked glass water pipe is will upgrade any smokers collection. There really is a glorious worked glass cactus in the center of this water pipe. The Bioluminescent Cactus Bong has a brown, desert like platform which holds two tall cactus plants. These cacti have raised glass bumps to mimic a real cactus' spines. This bong hits extremely smooth and buttery. As the smoke travels through the arm and enters the base of the bong, it enters the circle perc. This filters the smoke and passes through to the chamber up to the mouth piece. Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches Empire Glassworks Bong Colors React To UV Light Includes 14mm Male Bowl Empire Glassworks Decal Base Width: 4" Worked Glass Thick Glass Flared Mouthpiece Themed Glass American Glass Maria Rings Dewar's Joint 14mm Joint Female Joint 90° Joint Circ Perc
About this brand
