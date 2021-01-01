 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc

Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc

by Sesh Sensei

Write a review
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc
Sesh Sensei Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Empire Glassworks | Bioluminescent Glass Green Cactus Water Pipe w/ Circ Perc

$400.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This ﻿beautiful worked glass water pipe is will upgrade any smokers collection. There really is a glorious worked glass cactus in the center of this water pipe. The Bioluminescent Cactus Bong has a brown, desert like platform which holds two tall cactus plants. These cacti have raised glass bumps to mimic a real cactus' spines. This bong hits extremely smooth and buttery. As the smoke travels through the arm and enters the base of the bong, it enters the circle perc. This filters the smoke and passes through to the chamber up to the mouth piece. Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches Empire Glassworks Bong Colors React To UV Light Includes 14mm Male Bowl Empire Glassworks Decal Base Width: 4" Worked Glass Thick Glass Flared Mouthpiece Themed Glass American Glass Maria Rings Dewar's Joint 14mm Joint Female Joint 90° Joint Circ Perc

About this brand

Sesh Sensei Logo
Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review