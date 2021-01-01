 Loading…

Nucleus | Glycerin Coil Barrel Perc Bong

by Sesh Sensei

About this product

If you've never had a chance to try a glycerin coil on your water pipes or rigs your missing out. This Bong is sure to cool your smoke to an ideal temperature while also filtering for great hoots! Glycerin Coil w/ Colored Inline Perc Bong You use ice to cool your smoke? Were you raised by wolves?! If you really care about getting the most out of your herb, then you'll want a bong with a glycerin coil. DESIGN Store the removable coil in your fridge or freezer until your next smoke session and enjoy hits colder than your ex's heart. Below the coil is the inline percolator, filtering your smoke for smoother hits. Made out of high quality glass by Nucleus Glass. SPECS: Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 13 inches Nucleus Bong Choice Of Color (Black, Blue, Green, Clear) Keck Clip Included Condenser Coil 90° Joint Female Joint 14mm Joint Flared Mouthpiece Inline Perc Thick Glass

About this brand

Sesh Sensei Logo
Here at Sesh Sensei we are committed to delivering the best service in the head shop industry. Only offering top of the line glassware and smoking accessories from some of the best companies in the industry, we are committed to your satisfaction. On top of that we want to make your shopping experience as smooth and easy as possible, so we make it our top priority to help you with any and everything. We carry everything a smoker could ever need from water pipes, bongs, bubblers dab rigs, recyclers, dab nails, vaporizers, accessories and even our own clothing merch! We are owned and operated by two motivated and ambitious Canadian entrepreneurs who have a passion for the smoking industry. We are located in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada home of the Winnipeg jets and some of the coldest weather living you can find! All of our products, however, are located and shipped from South Plainfield, New Jersey. This ensures optimal shipping times and rates for our majority United States based customer base.

