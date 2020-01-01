Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
This BC Organic Apple Toffee is a FVOPA Organic Certified hybrid with a slight indica leaning. Visually this cultivar has has big, thick leaves surrounding slightly fluffy-looking, yet dense buds. With a lineage of Sour Apples and Crème Brûlée you get an interesting combination of kushy and fruity, sweet aromas - you can almost smell the apple. Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured. This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand. THC: 18 - 24% CBD: <0.1% TERPENES: >2.5% TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Farnesene, Humulene
Be the first to review this product.