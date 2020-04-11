 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. SkyBlue Essential - Black
Hybrid

SkyBlue Essential - Black

by SkyBlue Vapor™

Skip to Reviews
4.920
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Essential - Black
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Essential - Black
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Essential - Black
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Essential - Black

$44.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This product can be found online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! It’s slim, portable, and extremely effective. The all new SkyBlue Essential is just what you need for vaping all your favorite oils! This is our most user friendly product to date with no buttons to press or temperatures to set. Everything you need is included in your travel case to get you vaping oils right away! You can fill our patented Terp Cell™ cartridge for use with your own oils or you may attach a pre-filled 510 thread cartridge of your choosing. The SkyBlue Essential battery is compatible with most 510 thread cartrdiges. Some exceptions may include oversized 1ml cartridges. If you have any questions if this product will work with you, just send us a message prior to purchase at customercare@skybluevapor.com

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

About this strain

Black Widow

Black Widow
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Limonene

Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.

20 customer reviews

Show all
4.920

write a review

Fri Apr 03 2020
v........e
Trying for the first time.
Fri Aug 09 2019
c........3
Love the stylus on my pen.