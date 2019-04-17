 Loading…

Sativa

SkyBlue Vapor™ Ceramic Plate Atomizer

by SkyBlue Vapor™

$14.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! Taste every last terp...  Made out of pure ceramic, our full ceramic plate atomizer savors every last bit of flavor with smooth, tasty vapor.  No wicks or coils will touch your concentrate, only a low temperature heated ceramic plate to give you the true taste and aroma you would come to expect with a ceramic nail off a glass rig.  Simply put, this is the best in the business.

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

About this strain

Lemon Thai

Lemon Thai
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

6 customer reviews

Wed Apr 17 2019
l........2
I had never tried this style of atomizer until SkyBlue. It works great with live resin.
Wed Apr 17 2019
d........y
Best ceramic plate on the market. Would highly recommend to anyone!
Tue Mar 19 2019
j........0
I really like SkyBlue's style of ceramic plate. I've tried other companies and they never heat up enough or are placed too far in the dish causing shitty heat displacement. 10/10 - One of my favorite atomizers from them.