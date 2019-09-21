mya.crow
on September 21st, 2019
Really love how low the price is and how great the product is! Tasty too.
Free Oral Spray by Solei
Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.