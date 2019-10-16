Featuring bright green hues with a spicy citrus aroma, Solei Renew is sun-grown in an eco-friendly environment, and is harvested when the trichomes are fully developed.
Its naturally occurring terpenes Beta Pinene, Caryophyllene, Humulene emit spicy, lemony, sweet, woody and earthy aromas.
Definitely has a light, sour taste. My my pre-roll wouldn't stay lit for the life of me but I still really enjoyed it. Instant head high without the headache. Felt a bit like an indica dominant hybrid. Smell really yummy too kind of a sweet smell.
ookyspookycooky
on February 15th, 2019
Well rolled, great smoke, burned nice and even, tasted great too!
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.
