Solei Sungrown Cannabis
About this product
Rediscover that cozy feeling of getting tucked in and get tomorrow-ready. Solei Renew Pre-Rolls are skillfully crafted with all-natural papers. The quality of eco-friendly whole flower without the fuss.
Alien Dawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
