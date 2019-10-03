 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sense Pre-Roll 0.5g

Sense Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Solei

About this product

Perfectly flowered, sun-grown flowers, harvested at just the right moment. Vibrant citrus flavour from terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene & Myrcene

1 customer review

wyattjulien88

Sour in taste. Smooth draws and an elevated experience.

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

About this brand

Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.