Unplug Pre-Rolls 1g 3-pack

by Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Sun-grown in a greenhouse with a sweet berry taste, Solei Unplug is an indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency. Solei Unplug from Aphria is sun-grown in an eco-friendly greenhouse. This strain with green hues has strong THC potency, and its aromatic berry notes are created by the myrcene in its terpene profile. It’s available Flower and in several dried flower weights.

At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.

