Srnach
on November 26th, 2019
35mg THC per preroll, 48mg CBD Sweet taste, floral and smooth in the throat. really good option if you do not want to get really high and you just want a little high kick in your body.
At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously. This frosty daytime sativa is known for its sweet melon, spicy, floral, and fruity aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene terpene profile.
Dancehall, a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, was bred by Reggae Seeds by combining Juanita La Lagrimosa (a Mexican-Afghani-Spanish hybrid) with Kalijah (Blue Heaven crossed with a Mexican-Afghani hybrid). Named after a style of Reggae played in times of celebration, Dancehall will lift your spirits to a happier place where creativity and social bonding thrive. As its flowers mature, vibrant shades of green, blue, purple, and red twist underneath its crystal trichomes while aromas both sweet and spicy dance from cracked buds.