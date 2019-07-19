 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Spinach™ Diesel Pre-Roll

by Spinach Cannabis

About this product

At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously. This frosty anytime hybrid is known for its unique citrus, sour aroma that comes from the strain’s limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile.

1 customer review

Breejohnson12

These pre-rolls blew my mind! I have been smoking for almost eleven years, and are also part of a Cannabis company, and I have built up a very high tolerance, but smoking one of these prerolls had me feeling VERY good. I am impressed with the taste, and how well they burn. I don't have a single bad thing to say about the product itself. Great taste. Even better effects! The only thing I would suggest is a re-sealable package, to keep things more fresh!

About this strain

White Diesel

White Diesel

White Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the resinous White Widow with the pungent flavors of NYC Diesel. The buds from White Diesel produce a zesty combination of lemon, grapefruit, and the diesel fumes that we’ve come to expect from Sour Diesel varieties. The effects are a well-rounded mix of an uplifting head buzz with mellow body relaxation. Medical patients enjoy White Diesel’s ability to ward off anxiety and depression, and for combatting migraines and gastrointestinal disorders.

About this brand

Here at Spinach™ we have high expectations as we focus on producing some of the dankest Spinach™ around the globe. We only grow the chronic because when you’re having fun you should never have to worry about the quality of your Spinach™. Our Spinach™ is super frosty like your windshield in February, so kick back and relax, we got you covered. Our goal at Spinach™ is to make experiences more enjoyable, which is why we only offer Farm-To-Bowl™ products you’ll love. Harmful additives don’t have a place in good Spinach™, which is why product testing is the only thing we take seriously. It’s fun to enjoy activities from a new perspective, and that’s why we focus on high quality products that bring friends together.