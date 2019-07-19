At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously.
This frosty anytime hybrid is known for its unique citrus, sour aroma that comes from the strain’s limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile.
These pre-rolls blew my mind! I have been smoking for almost eleven years, and are also part of a Cannabis company, and I have built up a very high tolerance, but smoking one of these prerolls had me feeling VERY good. I am impressed with the taste, and how well they burn. I don't have a single bad thing to say about the product itself. Great taste. Even better effects! The only thing I would suggest is a re-sealable package, to keep things more fresh!
Here at Spinach™ we have high expectations as we focus on producing some of the dankest Spinach™ around the globe.
We only grow the chronic because when you’re having fun you should never have to worry about the quality of your Spinach™. Our Spinach™ is super frosty like your windshield in February, so kick back and relax, we got you covered.
Our goal at Spinach™ is to make experiences more enjoyable, which is why we only offer Farm-To-Bowl™ products you’ll love. Harmful additives don’t have a place in good Spinach™, which is why product testing is the only thing we take seriously.
It’s fun to enjoy activities from a new perspective, and that’s why we focus on high quality products that bring friends together.