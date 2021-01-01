PreNup Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Sugarbud Craft Growers
About this product
Sugarbud is proud to bring Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional select-batch craft cannabis to the most discerning of consumers. Our collection of unique strains is methodically curated to the highest standards throughout the entire growing cycle. Hand cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. PreNup is a Sugarbud exclusive cultivar phenotyped and grown from seed from our genetic library. Meticulously cultivated and carefully dried over 14 days, each bud is then cured through our signature process. This sativa-dominant hybrid has a rich terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene and linalool. Zesty citrus notes are complimented by a peppery, earthy spiciness with a rich and aromatic finish.
About this brand
Sugarbud Craft Growers
