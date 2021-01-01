 Loading…

Hybrid

LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll

by Sundial Cannabis

Sundial Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Top Leaf LA Kush Cake is proof that sometimes you can have your cake and smoke it too. Simultaneously smooth and surprisingly strong, treat yourself to LA Kush Cake’s sweet vanilla scent and indulge in its earthy mint flavour. This indica-hybrid offers a very high THC potency of 26%―which you might expect when you mix the mighty Kush Mints with Wedding Cake. Both easy smoking and delightfully powerful, this indica really does take the cake. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards and cured for 28 days in the heartland of Alberta. Top Leaf pre-rolls are meticulously crafted using the same flower as our packaged cannabis—no shake. We use slow-burning, hemp paper for every Top Leaf joint. LA Kush Cake is available in packs of three 0.5 gram pre-rolls.

About this brand

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.

About this strain

LA Kush Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.

