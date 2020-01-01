 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Lemon Riot 510 Vape Cartridge

by Sundial Cannabis

About this product

Lemon Riot is a sativa-hybrid that can be enjoyed alone, with a friend or, better yet, a lot of friends. Sundial uses broad-spectrum CO2 extraction and cartridges with glass and ceramic components to preserve the strain’s natural cannabinoids and terpenes. Cartridge compatible with a 510 Power Supply. Available In: 0.5g 510 Cartridge

About this strain

Raskal OG

Raskal OG

Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.

About this brand

Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.