About this product
Lemon Riot is a sativa-hybrid that can be enjoyed alone, with a friend or, better yet, a lot of friends. Sundial uses broad-spectrum CO2 extraction and cartridges with glass and ceramic components to preserve the strain’s natural cannabinoids and terpenes. Cartridge compatible with a 510 Power Supply. Available In: 0.5g 510 Cartridge
About this strain
Raskal OG
Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.