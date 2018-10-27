This pure, concentrated cannabis oil contains primarily THC, with only trace amounts of CBD and is formulated to be taken orally. The active cannabinoids and terpenes have been faithfully extracted from the cannabis flower though a supercritical CO2 process and blended with our pharmaceutical-grade MCT carrier oil. Thanks to the easy and discreet usage, along with the more consistent effects that come with precise dosing, cannabis oils are an excellent choice for informal consumption. Symbl's High THC oil contains 20mg/mL of THC and 0mg/mL of CBD.
IG: @symblcannabis
TW: @symblcannabis
FB: SymblCanada
Works pretty well. I don't feel stoned from it but I clean the hell out of my house. Works good when mixed with the CBD oil too. Little to no taste which is nice. Super easy play around with the dose and find that sweet spot.
Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved.
IG: @symblcannabis
TW: @symblcannabis
FB: SymblCanada