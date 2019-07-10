Erbologist
on July 10th, 2019
One of my favourite 1G Pre- Rolls. SYNRG has some of the best PreRoll packing out there, the spliff is a solid roll, erb is good - whats not to like.
Freshly baked blueberry pie, anyone? This hybrid’s fragrant lip-smacking berry flavour is complemented by a crisp citrus note. Dark blue and purple tones are topped by exquisite crystal bouquets of light green and golden hairs. THC: 24% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
