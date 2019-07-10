 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Blueberry Kush Pre-Rolls

by Synr.g

Freshly baked blueberry pie, anyone? This hybrid’s fragrant lip-smacking berry flavour is complemented by a crisp citrus note. Dark blue and purple tones are topped by exquisite crystal bouquets of light green and golden hairs. THC: 24% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

1 customer review

Erbologist

One of my favourite 1G Pre- Rolls. SYNRG has some of the best PreRoll packing out there, the spliff is a solid roll, erb is good - whats not to like.

Flavour comes first with our unique range of delicious cannabis strains.