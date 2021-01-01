 Loading…

Low Dose 1:1 Cannabis Oil

by SYNR.G

SYNR.G Concentrates Ingestible Low Dose 1:1 Cannabis Oil

About this product

One of our favourites, now in a Low Dose format. Unique in Canada, SYNRG Low Dose 1:1 oil is a standard spectrum oil with 5mg/ml THC and CBD, perfect for a start low and go slow introduction to cannabis. Odourless and flavourless, it’s easy to consume alone, or with a meal. SYNR.G oils are made from ethically sourced MCT oil and are vegan. Balanced THC 5 mg/ml | CBD 5 mg/ml Size: 20ml

About this brand

SYNR.G is a tastemaker, with a cannabis collection focused on flavourful sensory experiences. From flavour packed dried flower strains to easy-to-explore oil-based products, the portfolio is designed to enhance special occasion meals, with easy-to-use recipes and cooking demonstrations to help with getting started.

