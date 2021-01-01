 Loading…

Table Top 90s OG Kush Distillate

by Table Top

90s OG Kush distillate from Table Top delivers 81% THC in a 510-compatible cartridge. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid with notes of fuel, skunk and spice from limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene. Table Top distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No Burn Technology™ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. You might need to buy another pair of tearaway pants for this 90s OG Kush. It’s Got Legs™.

When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

