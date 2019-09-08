 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Hurkle (Harlequin x Querkle)
Hybrid

Hurkle (Harlequin x Querkle)

by Subcool's The Dank

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Hurkle (Harlequin x Querkle)

$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

HURKLE (Harlequin x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia Preview: Nearly two years was spent creating this new High CBD strain that also incorporates a Indica style high as well as a yummy grape flavor. The high is calming and comes on fast in the head and body. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. The strain is super powdery mildew resistant. Strain Description: Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkles calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body. Phenotypes: This Indica dominant CBD strain comes packed with Myrcene for a calming effect that matches the pain killing relief of Cannabidiol Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears Yield: Medium to Heavy Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors Harvest: 56-60 Days Sativa / Indica 50/50 Hybrid: Harlequin X Querkle Taste: Hashy Grape oily flavor resembles an old school Indica

About this brand

Subcool's The Dank Logo
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

About this strain

Hurkle

Hurkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Sun Sep 08 2019
D........2
Very tasty,smooth strain. The grape essence came through. Very relaxed with more than moderate pain relief. Definitely a daytime pain reliever. Very chill vibe on it though so not the most motivating.