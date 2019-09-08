Hurkle (Harlequin x Querkle)
HURKLE (Harlequin x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia Preview: Nearly two years was spent creating this new High CBD strain that also incorporates a Indica style high as well as a yummy grape flavor. The high is calming and comes on fast in the head and body. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. The strain is super powdery mildew resistant. Strain Description: Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkles calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body. Phenotypes: This Indica dominant CBD strain comes packed with Myrcene for a calming effect that matches the pain killing relief of Cannabidiol Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears Yield: Medium to Heavy Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors Harvest: 56-60 Days Sativa / Indica 50/50 Hybrid: Harlequin X Querkle Taste: Hashy Grape oily flavor resembles an old school Indica
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
