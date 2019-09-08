About this product
(Harlequin x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia
Preview:
Nearly two years was spent creating this new High CBD strain that also incorporates a Indica style high as well as a yummy grape flavor. The high is calming and comes on fast in the head and body. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. The strain is super powdery mildew resistant.
Strain Description:
Phenotypes: This Indica dominant CBD strain comes packed with Myrcene for a calming effect that matches the pain killing relief of Cannabidiol
Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears
Yield: Medium to Heavy
Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors
Harvest: 56-60 Days
Sativa / Indica 50/50
Hybrid: Harlequin X Querkle
Taste: Hashy Grape oily flavor resembles an old school Indica
About this strain
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkle’s calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
