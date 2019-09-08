HURKLE

(Harlequin x Querkle)

• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Pain Relief & Insomnia



Preview:

Nearly two years was spent creating this new High CBD strain that also incorporates a Indica style high as well as a yummy grape flavor. The high is calming and comes on fast in the head and body. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. The strain is super powdery mildew resistant.

Strain Description:



Hurkle is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and a Querkle indica. Most Hurkle phenotypes will hover around a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, but some variation should be expected. Flavors of grape, coffee, and chocolate overwhelm the palate in a flavorful introduction to Hurkles calming effects. CBD and THC team up to crush pain, stress, and anxiety, leaving you feeling relaxed in both mind and body.



Phenotypes: This Indica dominant CBD strain comes packed with Myrcene for a calming effect that matches the pain killing relief of Cannabidiol



Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears



Yield: Medium to Heavy



Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors



Harvest: 56-60 Days



Taste: Hashy Grape oily flavor resembles an old school Indica