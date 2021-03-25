 Loading…

  5. Lemon Stilton (Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper)
Hybrid

Lemon Stilton (Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper)

by Subcool's The Dank

Lemon Stilton (Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper)

About this product

LEMON STILTON (Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days • Medium Producer • Energetic, Clear, Focused yet Euphoric. Preview: Lemon Stilton combines the Pain Killing effects of Cheese with the THC-V Lemon Stilton is Pain Relief that taste like Lemon Cheesecake. Loaded with flavor and uplifting initial effects. Candy like flavor with a sour after taste. Strain Description: The Idea came about one night while having Desert and then some Dabs. What if we combined the flavor of Cheese and the lemon flavor and potency of JTR. Thanks to Chef Joel of Norstar Genetics this concept is now a reality. Using the Original Exodus cheese cutting used to create Cheese quake and Dairy Queen now combined with a proven Jack the Ripper male a new terpene profile unlike any other has been created. Lemon Stilton is Combining the Pain Killing effects of Cheese with the THC-V Lemon Stilton is Pain Relief that taste like Lemon Cheesecake. Loaded with flavor and an uplifting initial effect this is a great addition to people who loved Dairy Queen. Phenotypes: Mini trees with large resinous buds leaning towards either parent. Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears Yield: Medium to Heavy Indoor / Outdoor: Great Greenhouse plant Best way to grow: Topped and caged in a large pot. Harvest: 55-60 days Sativa / Indica: 50/50 Hybrid: Hybrid Exodus Cheese X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen Taste Aroma: Candy like flavor with a sour after taste

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

About this strain

Exodus Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Generally known as simply “Cheese” or “UK Cheese,” Exodus Cheese is the original clone-only strain that originated in Southern England sometime during the late 1980s or early 90s. Said to be grown from a packet of Sensi Seeds Skunk #1, it is known for its high yields, potency and distinct, overwhelmingly strong cheese-like odor. Though the identity of the original grower is still debated, at some point in the early 90s the cannabis lifestyle activists based in Luton calling themselves Exodus acquired some clones of Cheese and from there it rapidly became one of the most popular and sought after varieties in the UK. Since then many breeders have created seed lines using Cheese, while the original clone is still found in grow rooms around the globe.

1 customer review

Thu Mar 25 2021
P........4
Just picked this up in a live resin vape. I'm not much of a Sativa person, I Always choose indica or dominant hybrids.This was recommended and I had my reservations, but dont judge anything until u try it.Im so very pleased.My body is extremely relaxed, not feeling my morning pain as I usually do.I am uplifted, happier; in turn positive. Great for anytime of the day.I tend to like to go heavy at night so this is a nice morning for me. I would absolutely recommend this for ppl w depression, and fatigue. Also you cant go wrong w a 50/50 Hybrids. I'd give a 4.7 if I could above. So I'll round up.