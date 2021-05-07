Lemon Stilton (Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper)
About this product
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Energetic, Clear, Focused yet Euphoric.
Preview:
Lemon Stilton combines the Pain Killing effects of Cheese with the THC-V Lemon Stilton is Pain Relief that taste like Lemon Cheesecake. Loaded with flavor and uplifting initial effects. Candy like flavor with a sour after taste.
Strain Description:
The Idea came about one night while having Desert and then some Dabs. What if we combined the flavor of Cheese and the lemon flavor and potency of JTR. Thanks to Chef Joel of Norstar Genetics this concept is now a reality. Using the Original Exodus cheese cutting used to create Cheese quake and Dairy Queen now combined with a proven Jack the Ripper male a new terpene profile unlike any other has been created.
Phenotypes: Mini trees with large resinous buds leaning towards either parent.
Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears
Yield: Medium to Heavy
Indoor / Outdoor: Great Greenhouse plant
Best way to grow: Topped and caged in a large pot.
Harvest: 55-60 days
Sativa / Indica: 50/50
Hybrid: Hybrid Exodus Cheese X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen
Taste Aroma: Candy like flavor with a sour after taste
About this strain
Generally known as simply “Cheese” or “UK Cheese,” Exodus Cheese is the original clone-only strain that originated in Southern England sometime during the late 1980s or early 90s. Said to be grown from a packet of Sensi Seeds Skunk #1, it is known for its high yields, potency and distinct, overwhelmingly strong cheese-like odor. Though the identity of the original grower is still debated, at some point in the early 90s the cannabis lifestyle activists based in Luton calling themselves Exodus acquired some clones of Cheese and from there it rapidly became one of the most popular and sought after varieties in the UK. Since then many breeders have created seed lines using Cheese, while the original clone is still found in grow rooms around the globe.
