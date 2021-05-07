LEMON STILTON

(Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper)

• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days

• Medium Producer • Energetic, Clear, Focused yet Euphoric.



Preview:

Strain Description:

The Idea came about one night while having Desert and then some Dabs. What if we combined the flavor of Cheese and the lemon flavor and potency of JTR. Thanks to Chef Joel of Norstar Genetics this concept is now a reality. Using the Original Exodus cheese cutting used to create Cheese quake and Dairy Queen now combined with a proven Jack the Ripper male a new terpene profile unlike any other has been created.



Lemon Stilton is Combining the Pain Killing effects of Cheese with the THC-V Lemon Stilton is Pain Relief that taste like Lemon Cheesecake. Loaded with flavor and an uplifting initial effect this is a great addition to people who loved Dairy Queen.



Phenotypes: Mini trees with large resinous buds leaning towards either parent.



Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears



Yield: Medium to Heavy



Indoor / Outdoor: Great Greenhouse plant



Best way to grow: Topped and caged in a large pot.



Harvest: 55-60 days



Sativa / Indica: 50/50



Hybrid: Hybrid Exodus Cheese X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen



Taste Aroma: Candy like flavor with a sour after taste