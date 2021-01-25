 Loading…

  5. Scarlett Queen (Killer Queen x Space Queen)
Hybrid

by Subcool's The Dank

5.07
$55.00MSRP

SCARLET QUEEN (Vic High’s Killer Queen x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest window 55 - 60 Days • Heavy Producer • Good for use as a night time Sedative Preview: Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high…There was a strain that I dreamt of, once when I was very high… A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production. Strain Description: Scarlet Queen combines two of Vic High’s most resinous strains together in a cosmic genetic soup. A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste.. Known for producing a red Hash extract in history it is the only hash I have enjoyed more than Cuvee. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production. Phenotypes: Slight variation red hair pistils very dominant. Height: Tall Yield: Heavy Extract Yields Best way to grow: Multiple topping produces the best yields Harvest: 56-63 days Sativa / Indica 60/40 Hybrid:Hybrid (G-13 X Romulan X Romulan X C99) Taste/Aroma: Smells sweet and fruity like a Cherry Jolly Rancher with a tart aftertaste High Type: Stoney and relaxing, only a few hits bring on an overall calmness. Strong but does not cause anxiety or nervousness. Times seems to slow but the imagination soars and you find yourself lost in self reflection.

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

Killer Queen

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.

5.07

Mon Jan 25 2021
H........r
I am absolutely loving this strain. A sense of tranquility struck me shortly after the first rip (dry vape). A few hours and a few hits later, I still feel relaxed, uplifted and hopeful.
Mon Nov 09 2020
D........3
So gas, me and Doug are stoned
Fri Jul 24 2020
O........h
Cresco’s scarlet queen. 24.47 %THCa. Amazing old school genetics. 2 strains known for their euphoria (cindy 99 and g-13) plus Romulan! The high starts off giving you a boost of happyenergy. Cindy99 always made me feel kind of giddy and electrified, this feeling is noticed right away. That feeling is backed up by the superb indica genetics that slowly but SURELY start to take over by dragging the euphoria down into the body. The smell is citrusy candy. The flavor took on a creamy lime funk that I quite enjoyed. Great for concerts, being social, for undesired tasks. Also great for just chilling at home and brightening up a boring day. 9/10.