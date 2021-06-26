Scarlett Queen (Killer Queen x Space Queen)
(Vic High’s Killer Queen x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest window 55 - 60 Days
• Heavy Producer • Good for use as a night time Sedative
Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high…There was a strain that I dreamt of, once when I was very high…
Scarlet Queen combines two of Vic High’s most resinous strains together in a cosmic genetic soup. A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste.. Known for producing a red Hash extract in history it is the only hash I have enjoyed more than Cuvee. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production.
Phenotypes: Slight variation red hair pistils very dominant.
Height: Tall
Yield: Heavy Extract Yields
Best way to grow: Multiple topping produces the best yields
Harvest: 56-63 days
Sativa / Indica 60/40
Hybrid:Hybrid (G-13 X Romulan X Romulan X C99)
Taste/Aroma: Smells sweet and fruity like a Cherry Jolly Rancher with a tart aftertaste
High Type: Stoney and relaxing, only a few hits bring on an overall calmness. Strong but does not cause anxiety or nervousness. Times seems to slow but the imagination soars and you find yourself lost in self reflection.
A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
