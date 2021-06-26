SCARLET QUEEN

(Vic High’s Killer Queen x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest window 55 - 60 Days

• Heavy Producer • Good for use as a night time Sedative



Preview:

Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high…There was a strain that I dreamt of, once when I was very high…

Strain Description:

Scarlet Queen combines two of Vic High’s most resinous strains together in a cosmic genetic soup. A Rainbow of smells and flavors combined with the potency of G-13 while providing an incredible taste.. Known for producing a red Hash extract in history it is the only hash I have enjoyed more than Cuvee. The plant is covered from stem to leaf tip with collectable heads of cherry goo. Expect Vigorous growth and heavy resin production.



Phenotypes: Slight variation red hair pistils very dominant.



Height: Tall



Yield: Heavy Extract Yields



Best way to grow: Multiple topping produces the best yields



Harvest: 56-63 days



Sativa / Indica 60/40



Hybrid:Hybrid (G-13 X Romulan X Romulan X C99)



Taste/Aroma: Smells sweet and fruity like a Cherry Jolly Rancher with a tart aftertaste



High Type: Stoney and relaxing, only a few hits bring on an overall calmness. Strong but does not cause anxiety or nervousness. Times seems to slow but the imagination soars and you find yourself lost in self reflection.