  5. Sweet Tea (Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen)
Hybrid

Sweet Tea (Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen)

by Subcool's The Dank

5.03
$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

SWEET TEA (Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 65/35 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days • Large Producer • Taste like Jelly Belly Orange Candy Preview: Imagine biting into a ripe blood orange and tasting a hint of cherries and melons. The oily mandarin flavor coats your tongue as your mind is lifted upward and sadness melts away. Antidepressant in nature the California Orange has always lifted my spirits. The Alcatraz lends a nice woody flavor that gave me the idea for the name. Strain Description: In Order to make a more stable version of an earlier cross we selected an Alcatraz OG male to outcross the famous California Orange cut and then we hit her with the infamous Space Queen male “The Dude” Incredible orange and Cherry terps big yields and an up high giggly euphoric high. Dreamy like visions and a general happy mode accompany and amazing flavor profile. Phenotypes: Heavy Tall plants with heavy bulging colas Height: Tall and branchy Yield: Heavy Indoor/ Outdoor: Huge in sunny climates Best Way to Grow: Large Root Mass Topping early to form multiple heads Harvest Window: 56-62 days Sativa /Indica: 70/30 High type: Motivating, Happy, Euphoric, Antidepressant, uplifting the best aftertaste, pain relief Taste like: Jelly Belly Candy Inspirational

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

About this strain

California Orange

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

California Orange is an old school classic, dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. Also known as Cali-O, Cali Orange Bud, C.O.B., and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Wed Feb 19 2020
R........l
Awesome strain don't be fooled by imitators like Cookies brand releasing the name after subcool died dont be fooled they don't have real sweet tea. Great strain kills my ptsd within minutes.
1 person found this helpful
Mon Feb 10 2020
C........e
Anything from subcool is legendary in my opinion I've pheno hunted this strain twice and found all kinds of keepers some of the best medicine I've ever had for PTSD uplifting affect relieves anxiety and helps you tackle the day, not to mention some of the tastiest buds I've ever had
Wed Mar 13 2019
R........e
Not of why The Dank Team called this sweet tea, but the funk this bud puts of is off the scale. Big and pretty, highly resinous. People talk about funk baby shit buds, and this one will make your nose hairs stand up straight. The flavor however is not a baby shit flavor, she is floral, sweet and tasty. The high seems to be slightly sativa (Cerebral). An exotic strain that the funk lovers need to seek out. They will not be disappointed.
1 person found this helpful