Vanilla Tart (Cookies & Cream x Space Queen)
by Subcool's The Dank
VANILLA TART (Cookies & Cream x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days • Medium Producer • Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with a Cherry on Top Preview: This project started off with a large pheno hunt looking for a unique cut of Cookies & Cream. When I found exactly what I was looking for, she has a beautiful structure and holds herself upright with no need for support. With a rich aroma of vanilla bean, hints of brown sugar & chai, I knew at this point I had something special for an upcoming breeding project. By using our main male “The Dude”, Vanilla Tart was born. Strain Description: Vanilla Tart is a hybrid cross of Cookies & Cream x Space Queen. She is a heavy resin producer with flavors of vanilla, brown sugar & cherries. Most phenos have better structure than your average Cookie crosses. There are a small percentage of phenos that get taller than the rest. All around killer flavor, this cross is excellent for making concentrates. Phenotypes: Most phenos have similar structure with different flavor profiles except 1 out of 5 is tall. Height: Medium/Tall Yield: Medium Best way to grow: Topped twice. Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60 Sat/Ind: 50/50 Hybrid: Cookies & Cream x Space Queen Taste/aroma: Vanilla Bean, Brown sugar, Chai, Cherries High Type: relaxing, fun