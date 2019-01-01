About this product

Organic-certified from seed to sale, TGOD’s Unite Organic Cannabis Oil is a high-THC formula, dominant in Pinene and Myrcene terpenes, in an Organic Olive Oil carrier. TGOD is committed to the safest, environmentally-friendly processes to minimize our impact. That’s why we use CO2 extraction and package our oils in recyclable glass bottles. Available in 30 mL format.