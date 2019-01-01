 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Unite Organic Oil

Unite Organic Oil

by TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

Write a review
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Concentrates Ingestible Unite Organic Oil

Learn More

About this product

Organic-certified from seed to sale, TGOD’s Unite Organic Cannabis Oil is a high-THC formula, dominant in Pinene and Myrcene terpenes, in an Organic Olive Oil carrier. TGOD is committed to the safest, environmentally-friendly processes to minimize our impact. That’s why we use CO2 extraction and package our oils in recyclable glass bottles. Available in 30 mL format.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman Logo
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis