OG

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds OG

About this product

OG Kush Jesus OG GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) OG (GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4) Yoda OG Superman OG Thai Fire OG SFVOGSC (svfog x gsc) Respect OG Snow OG Cookie OG Deadhead OG Blue Dream OG (original blue dream) Cherry Pie OG (original cherry pie) Haze OG (original haze) Seeds are all non-feminized seeds. www.thecannabiscupwinner.com

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

1 customer review

5.01

Tue Jan 14 2020
H........y
That's awesome information. I thought OG meant Original Gangster or Original Glue. LOL