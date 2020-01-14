About this product
OG Kush Jesus OG GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) OG (GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4) Yoda OG Superman OG Thai Fire OG SFVOGSC (svfog x gsc) Respect OG Snow OG Cookie OG Deadhead OG Blue Dream OG (original blue dream) Cherry Pie OG (original cherry pie) Haze OG (original haze) Seeds are all non-feminized seeds. www.thecannabiscupwinner.com
HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis
5.01
H........y
Tue Jan 14 2020
That's awesome information. I thought OG meant Original Gangster or Original Glue. LOL