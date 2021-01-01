 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown
Indica

YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown

by HIGHSMEN

Write a review
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown Leafly Profile:https://www.leafly.com/indica/yoda-og

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally bred cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis

About this strain

Yoda OG

Yoda OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review