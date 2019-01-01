About this product
This strain is believed to originate from B.C. and the parents of this strain are Herojuana and Lamb's Bread. This strain is known to produce deep purple, almost black leaves. Top terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene and linalool.
Black Tuna is a British Columbian strain created by 5 Star Organic to give patients a potent punch of THC that is ideal for chronic pain relief. This Herijuana and Lamb's Bread cross has gained quite a bit of fame in Canada for both its strong narcotic effect and its whimsical marketing—prepackaged meds were sold in sealed tuna cans. Flowers will be compact, trichome-covered and have a strong smell. Black Tuna doesn’t smell quite like fish, however; the strain’s name comes from the Black Tuna Gang that was famous for smuggling Colombian marijuana into the United States in the 1970s. Given its potency and high THC, this strain may be too much for novice or moderate consumers.