Sativa

Lamb's Bread

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 23 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 793 reviews

Lamb's Bread
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Also called "Lamb's Breath," Lamb's Bread is a bright green and sticky sativa strain. The effects have been known to give mass amounts of energy and positive introspection. Stress subsides quickly from the Lamb's Bread buzz, which can help ease depression. The origins of this plant comes from Jamaica and it has been reported that even Bob Marley himself has encountered this wonderful slice of cannabis genealogy.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews.

4297 reported effects from 552 people
Happy 63%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 55%
Energetic 51%
Creative 49%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

793

Avatar for Fritz06
Member since 2012
I just tried this strain last night it was just wonderful. I was a little worried as I prefer just Indica strains but this was heavenly it calms me down and made me happy and giddy I just loved it. There was no jitters no panicky feelings, I have severe PTSD and chronic panic attacks and anxiety th...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for MrUnicorn
Member since 2014
*Note: I mix this strain with "ACDC" which is a 1:25 ratio of THC to CBD to help from having a bad trip and I vape it out of a Pax. This strain is perfect. It is hands down the best high I have ever had. It wasn't influenced by getting high with my friends or having an experience or anything. I...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for John18
Member since 2013
It's Sunday morning, and I figured it was time to grind up a bud of Lambs Bread. The buds I have are as thick as my thumb, and about half as tall...nice, compact nuggets, light green and covered in orange hair. I describe the smell as a distinct Sativa odor...strong, pure, not flowery, but similar...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for armanihector32
Member since 2014
Awesome flower! It's in my top 3; you get a nice head high that relaxes both mind and body. Forget paying for a psychologist , go pick up some Lamb's Bread. Natures medicine for depression and anxiety. Go rent The Secrete Life of Walter Mitty and make it a movie night.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ojromero88
Member since 2014
Lambs Bread is one of my favorite Sativa Strains. You can feel the effects immediately after smoking it. Right away, you feel intense euphoria. Your headache, stress, anxiety go away immediately. This strain is very good in alleviating symptoms and great for day time use. You will feel focused and w...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Chocolope
Chocolope
More talkativeLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More pineneLeafly flower for SAGE
SAGE
More CBGLeafly flower for Jillybean
Jillybean
More popularLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More talkativeLeafly flower for Tangie
Tangie
More gigglyLeafly flower for Chocolate Thai
Chocolate Thai
More pinene
Lineage

Strain parent
Jamaican
parent
Strain
Lamb's Bread
First strain child
Pan Jam
child
Second strain child
Jahwaiian
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Lamb's BreadUser uploaded image of Lamb's BreadUser uploaded image of Lamb's BreadUser uploaded image of Lamb's BreadUser uploaded image of Lamb's BreadUser uploaded image of Lamb's BreadUser uploaded image of Lamb's Bread
Good reads

6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday
7 Jamaican Cannabis Strains to Try in Honor of Bob Marley’s Birthday
The Best Cannabis Strains for Meditation
The Best Cannabis Strains for Meditation