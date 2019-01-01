 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Tilray 5:20 CBD Oil

Tilray 5:20 CBD Oil

by Tilray

Write a review
Tilray Concentrates Ingestible Tilray 5:20 CBD Oil

About this product

Our Tilray 5:20 CBD Oil is an oil extract suitable for oral ingestion and/or for use in food products. Drops come in a 40 mL bottle, and include a 1 mL dropper to assist with dosing. Each mL contains a target concentration of 5 mg/mL THC and 20 mg/mL CBD. Each bottle contains target content of 200 mg THC and 800 mg CBD. THC & CBD levels vary by lot. When ingested on its own or cooked into food in known doses, drops have predictable, slow-acting, long-lasting effects. Carrier Oil: Coconut oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tilray Logo
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)