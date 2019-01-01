 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Tilray 5:20 Capsules

Tilray 5:20 Capsules

by Tilray

Write a review
Tilray Concentrates Ingestible Tilray 5:20 Capsules

Learn More

About this product

Tilray 5:20 Capsules are a convenient and familiar ingestion form and precisely formulated for more effective and predictable dosing and titration. They are produced using state-of-the-art cold extraction methods and are fully decarboxylated and ready to use. 5:20 Capsules contain a target concentration of 5 mg of THC and 20 mg CBD per capsule; target content of 200 mg of THC and 800 mg per bottle. Carrier is Sunflower Lecithin Oil.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tilray Logo
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)