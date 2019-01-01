Tilray 5:20 Capsules are a convenient and familiar ingestion form and precisely formulated for more effective and predictable dosing and titration.
They are produced using state-of-the-art cold extraction methods and are fully decarboxylated and ready to use.
5:20 Capsules contain a target concentration of 5 mg of THC and 20 mg CBD per capsule; target content of 200 mg of THC and 800 mg per bottle.
Carrier is Sunflower Lecithin Oil.
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas.
(Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)