 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Tilray 25:0 THC Oil

Tilray 25:0 THC Oil

by Tilray

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Tilray Concentrates Ingestible Tilray 25:0 THC Oil

Learn More

About this product

Our Tilray 25:0 THC Oil is an extract suitable for oral ingestion and/or for use in food products. Drops come in a 40 mL bottle, and include a 1 mL dropper to assist with dosing. Each mL contains a target concentration of 25 mg total THC & 0.0 mg total CBD. When ingested alone or used in food in known doses, T300 Drops have predictable, slow-acting, long-lasting effects. Carrier Oil: Coconut oil

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

lovingsommers

Disgusting taste, made my stomach sick. Ridiculously priced for what you receive.

About this brand

Tilray Logo
Tilray is a global leader in medical cannabis research and production dedicated to providing safe, consistent and reliable therapy to patients. We are the only GMP certified medical cannabis producer currently supplying products to thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments and researchers in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the Americas. (Note: Tilray and Leafly are both owned by Privateer Holdings.)