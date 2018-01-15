lovingsommers
on January 15th, 2018
Disgusting taste, made my stomach sick. Ridiculously priced for what you receive.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Tilray 25:0 THC Oil is an extract suitable for oral ingestion and/or for use in food products. Drops come in a 40 mL bottle, and include a 1 mL dropper to assist with dosing. Each mL contains a target concentration of 25 mg total THC & 0.0 mg total CBD. When ingested alone or used in food in known doses, T300 Drops have predictable, slow-acting, long-lasting effects. Carrier Oil: Coconut oil
on January 15th, 2018
Disgusting taste, made my stomach sick. Ridiculously priced for what you receive.