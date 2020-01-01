 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Tokyo Smoke Pause Dark Milk Chocolate

Tokyo Smoke Pause Dark Milk Chocolate

by Tokyo Smoke

About this product

We’ve infused our Intents into our superior quality, carefully sourced 60% cocoa dark-milk chocolate formulation. Minimalistic by design, each bar is created with simple, premium ingredients and features five breakable pieces for a guided, smokeless cannabis experience.

About this brand

Tokyo Smoke Logo
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.