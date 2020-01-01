We’ve infused our Intents into our superior quality, carefully sourced 60% cocoa dark-milk chocolate formulation. Minimalistic by design, each bar is created with simple, premium ingredients and features five breakable pieces for a guided, smokeless cannabis experience.
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.